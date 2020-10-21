Joyce E. Slater, 79, of North Washington passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Joyce was born Dec. 2, 1940, in Butler. She was the daughter of the late Karl W. Gnade and the late Grace McNamee Gnade.
Joyce attended Butler Catholic School and graduated from Butler High School.
She was a homemaker and had also been employed by Martins Pharmacy.
Joyce was a member of North Washington Presbyterian Church, the North Washington Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, where she served as treasurer, and was a den mother for Cub Scout Pack 36.
She enjoyed playing cards with the "girls."
Joyce is survived by one daughter, Taryn D. (Dan) Hines of Golden, Colo.; three sons, Todd E. Slater of North Washington, Troy D. (Denise) Slater of Butler, and Trent R. (Paula) Slater of Butler; six grandchildren, Cody (Traci) Slater, Karlee (Dan) McCracken, Selena Slater, Troy "TJ" Slater, Sydney Hines and Landon Hines; and three great-grandchildren, Kyla McCracken, Dayne McCracken and Lincoln Slater; and one brother, Richard Gnade and his wife, Susan, of Danville, Pa.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Slater, who passed away, Aug. 4, 2016; and two brothers.
SLATER - The family of Joyce E. Slater, who died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
Private services and burial will be held Friday in North Washington Union Cemetery.
In accordance with the current COVID-19 guidelines, masks or face coverings are required and social distancing should be practiced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to North Washington Union Cemetery, c/o Bev Bishop, P.O. Box 35, North Washington, PA 16048.
.