Mrs. Joyce Elaine Alexis Steiner, 90, entered into life eternal on April 11 from her daughter's residence in Sautee Nacoochee, Ga.

Mrs. Steiner was born July 10, 1928, in Johnsonburg, Pa., to Axel T. Alexis and Edith Larson Alexis.

The family moved to Punxsutawney, where Mrs. Steiner attended elementary, and the junior and senior high schools.

She was valedictorian of her graduating senior class in 1946.

She attended Thiel College in Greenville, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree and met her future husband, the Rev. William G. Steiner. They married on June 21, 1952.

Mrs. Steiner was a well- liked and fondly remembered elementary school teacher over several decades. She taught in the following towns, all in Pennsylvania: Wesleyville, Lawrence Park, Butler and Connoquenessing. She also ardently embraced her roles as a pastor's wife, mother of four, community leader, volunteer and, later, as a grandmother.

A joyful and dedicated Christian and lifelong Lutheran, Mrs. Steiner began serving her Lord and Savior in many capacities from early childhood on until recent health issues slowed her down. Sunday schools, Bible schools, youth groups, adult groups, church choirs and church camps, were all enriched by her compassion, wisdom, love, mentoring, inspiration, leadership and teachings. In her lifetime of teaching and service, including 10 years as the program director's wife at Camp Lutherlyn, Mrs. Steiner positively influenced the lives of thousands of young people and adults in countless ways.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was ever the learner, reading daily devotions and at least one newspaper a day, and two books a week, until two days before her death. Her children, grandchildren and friends knew her as quick-witted and happily describe spending precious hours playing table games with her as their "merciless" but lovable competition.

Mrs. Steiner loved to travel and had visited all 50 states, multiple continents, and countries as far away as Australia and New Zealand. She rode a camel in her 70s and was thrilled to take a two-hour hot air balloon ride over the Helen, Ga., area at age 83.

She is survived by her brother, Roger D. Alexis of Bradford, Pa.; her four children, Signe Erne of Sautee Nacoochee, Ga., Leah Abbey of Colonial Heights, Va., Mark (Melissa) Steiner of Lanham, Md., and the Rev. Roger (Gwen) Steiner of Turtle Creek, Pa.

She also leaves behind four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two step grandsons, four step great-grandchildren, and one step great-great-grandson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. William G. Steiner; her brother, the Rev. E. Jerome Alexis; and her son-in-law, Jerel J. Erne of Maryland.

STEINER - Memorial services for Joyce Steiner, who died Thursday, April 11, 2019, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church, 4114 Hwy. 115, East Cleveland, Ga., and at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Prospect.

Interment will immediately follow in Emmanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in Prospect.

Memorials, if so desired, may be sent to Camp Lutherlyn, P.O. Box 355, Prospect, PA 16052, to further enhance Mrs. Steiner's passion for Christian fellowship, learning, worship and adventures in faith.



