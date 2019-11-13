Joyce L. Schultz, 70, of Middlesex Township, Valencia, passed away on Monday afternoon, Nov. 11, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot, with her family by her side.
Born March 7, 1949, in Hampton Township, she was the daughter of the late John and Helen Croskey Ferguson.
Joyce was a member of Holy Sepulcher Church in Glade Mills.
She was a homemaker, and loved cooking soups and her famous popcorn, but she especially loved time spent with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband, David A. Schultz Sr., whom she married on July 29, 1967; her daughter, Danette (Russell) Ganter of Valencia; her son, David A. (Kandi) Schultz Jr. of Valencia; her grandchildren, Janessa (Jonathan), Nathan, Crysta (Jacob), Travis, Evan, Morgan and Steven; her great-granddaughter, Evelyn; two sisters, Marge Dunston of Allison Park, and Nancy Ferguson of Valencia; a brother, John Ferguson Jr. (Gloria) of Valencia;many nieces and nephews; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Ferguson.
SCHULTZ - Friends of Joyce L. Schultz, who died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Charles Bober officiating.
Burial will be in Mars Cemetery, Adams Township.
Memorials may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 13, 2019