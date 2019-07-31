Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM North Main Church of God 1201 North Main St. Ext Butler , PA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM North Main Church of God 1201 North Main St. Ext Butler , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Mae Lane Hall quietly passed from this life to her eternal reward in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Joyce was born on May 11, 1928, in Jamestown, N.Y., to Edward Nor Lane and Elsie Eleanor Johnson Lane.

Joyce had a lifelong passion for music, singing her first solo at the age of 5 at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Jamestown. She and her sisters, Shirley, Beverly and Betty, known together as the Lane Sisters, performed on the radio and in local churches, singing gospel music.

She married Kenneth Charles Hall, also of Jamestown, on Sept. 7, 1947. They were married for over 65 years, until Ken's passing in 2013. Together, they pastored Church of God congregations in Jamestown, N.Y., Indianapolis, Ind., Warren, Pa., and finally Butler, where they had resided since 1987.

Throughout their marriage and ministry, Joyce proved herself to be the ideal pastor's wife, having an extraordinary gift for hospitality and being a mighty prayer warrior. Her priority at all times was to bring glory to her Heavenly Father.

Joyce is survived by three children, her son, Dr. Gregory (wife Patt) Hall of Lake Wales, Fla.; her daughters, Wendy (husband John) Fidler of Springfield, Ill., and Kris (husband Rich) Byers of Butler.

She is also survived by six grandchildren, Trevor Hall, Courtney Hall Cook, Joseph Fidler, Christopher Fidler, Christian Byers and Camryn Byers; and five great-grandchildren, Trey Hall, Grant Hall, Charlie Cook, Cager Cook and Boss Cook.

She is also survived by her sister, Beverly Carlson of Jamestown, N.Y.; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

HALL - A visitation for Joyce Mae Lane Hall, who died Sunday, July 28, 2019, will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at North Main Street Church of God, 1201 N. Main St. Ext., Butler.

A funeral service will follow visitation at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Brandon Lenhart and Joyce's son, Dr. Gregory V. Hall, co-officiating.

Burial will be in Sunset Hill Cemetery in Jamestown, N.Y.

Arrangements were handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

