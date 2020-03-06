Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce V. Ross. View Sign Service Information Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Pleasantville 1650 New Road Northfield , NJ 08225 (609)-641-0065 Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce V. Ross passed away on Feb. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia, Pa., with her loving family at her bedside after suffering a stroke in Cancun, Mexico.

She was born Dec. 23, 1942, in Butler, where she spent her childhood and early adulthood.

Following her graduation from Robert Morris University, she became the personal secretary of the chairman of Penn Drake Oil Co.

On Nov. 25, 1963, she married her hometown sweetheart, Richard Ross, and headed south to Cocoa Beach, Fla.

Following Richard's transition to an FBI agent, they embarked upon a years-long adventure that took them to suburban Washington, D.C., Kansas City, Mo., Northern and Southern New Jersey, and Pittsburgh. In 1980, they made the decision to return to Linwood, N.J., to finish the business of raising their family at the idyllic Jersey Shore, where Richard retired as the supervisory agent of the Atlantic City area FBI office.

Joyce devoted herself to the serious business of raising and supporting her family during those years. She was active as an adult leader in Brownies/Girl Scouts during the 1970s. As her children grew older, she turned her enormous energy and spirit to social justice causes, while pursuing further education and a career outside the home.

She was a notable member of the Atlantic County chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW) and champion of the Equal Rights Amendment.

For a period of time, she recorded a weekly address for WFPG on social justice issues surrounding women's rights. Joyce also became director of personnel with Atlantic County government, from which she retired in 2005.

She is survived by her husband, Richard; two children, Christine (Gerald)

Joyce Ross was a marvelous woman, wife, mother, grandmother and companion. She was a voracious reader and learner and loved international travel. She was greatly loved and is greatly missed.

ROSS - Arrangements for Joyce V. Ross, who died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, are pending and are under the direction of Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, 1650 New Road, Northfield, N.J.

Those who wish to honor her memory may do so by contributing donations to the Atlantic County Women's Center.

