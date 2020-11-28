1/1
Judith A. "Judie" Campbell
Judith A. Campbell, 80, of Mars, formerly of Lyndora passed away Nov. 24, 2020, at UPMC Passavant Hospital, following an illness.
Born Feb. 28, 1940, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Wallace and Ellen Showak Gryback.
She was a homemaker and a wonderful mother to her three sons, and grandmother to her six grandchildren.
She dedicated her life to raising her kids, and spending countless hours with her grandkids, whom she loved so much. Anyone who new Judie loved her because she was selfless, always concerned about the needs and well-being of everyone she came into contact with.
Her interests were watching old movies, building puzzles, word scrambles, and planting her flowers.
She will be dearly missed by all of us, and heaven has definitely gained an angel. We can't thank Mom enough for who we are today. She spent an incredible amount of hours taxiing us to and from our sports games and practices, and we are talking two to three sports for each of us … That meant games all over the county and MOM never missed one! No matter how she felt she was there, cheering and screaming for us!
Judie was a member of St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her husband, James M. "Slue" Campbell; three sons, James W. Campbell and his wife, Jody, and their two sons, Austin and Devin, Jeffrey J. Campbell and his wife, Susan, and their two kids, Marisa and Jordan, also Jarrod L. Campbell and his wife, Jenna, and Jarrod's two sons, Kane and Chance, all of Butler.
She is also survived by one sister, Bonnie McClain of California.
In addition to her parents, Judie was preceded in death by one sister, Carol McClelland.
CAMPBELL - Arrangements for Judith A. Campbell, who died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, have been entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 201 W. Jefferson St., Butler, PA 16001.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.


Published in Butler Eagle from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4073
