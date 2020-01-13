Judith A. Gray, 73, of Butler passed away Jan. 11, 2020, at Autumn Grove Care Center.
She was born March 28, 1946, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Robert M. Smith and the late Janet E. Cochran Smith.
Judith graduated from Butler Area High School in 1964.
She was a former member of Hill United Presbyterian Church.
Judith enjoyed genealogy and playing bingo.
Judith is survived by her son, Robert (Joelene) Gray of Butler; one daughter, Janice (Tim) Doutt of Butler; five grandchildren, Kathleen Horstman, Rianna Brown, Janet Doutt, Alexander Gray and Brynndalyn Gray; and two nephews, Wayne (Kim) Shuler of Butler and Brian Shuler of Nashville, Tenn.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Berry.
GRAY - According to her wishes, there will be no visitation or services for Judith A. Gray, who died Jan. 11, 2020.
Memorials are suggested for Riding for the Cure, P.O. Box 624, Butler, PA, 16001.
Arrangements are being handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 13, 2020