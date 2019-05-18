Judith A. Herbe (Braddock), 72, of Cranberry Township passed away on April 4.
Judy enjoyed a 28-year career with the Seneca Valley School District, first at Haine Elementary School and then at Seneca Valley High School.
She was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, including the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates.
She was born on Dec. 10, 1946, and was the daughter of the late Alma Ruth and William R. Braddock.
She was the beloved wife of Ronald Herbe for over 50 years; loving mother of Jason Herbe and Kevin (Germaine) Herbe; proud grandmother of Ayden Herbe and Deklen Herbe; dear sister of Virginia (Brian) Kinsella and Michelle Weaver; and dear sister of the late Constance (Rick) Broge, William R. Braddock Jr. and Deborah Patterson.
She is also survived by her uncle, Paul (Ida Mae) Braddock; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She will be sadly missed by everyone.
HERBE - A visitation and viewing for Judy Herbe, who died Thursday, April 4, 2019, took place at Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry Township.
Judy was buried at Mount Royal Memorial Park of Glenshaw.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 18, 2019