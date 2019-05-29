Judith A. Vogel, 77, of Valencia died at home surrounded by family on Tuesday.
Judy was a longtime cook for the Lighthouse Foundation from its earliest days, was an avid reader, and loved talking to and meeting people. Most of all, she was a proud mother and grandmother and loved being with her family.
Judy was the beloved wife for 58 years of Paul A. Vogel; the loving mother of Melissa Vogel and the late Sally Nardulli and Melissa Vogel; the sister of Charles McCormick, Erwood "Duck" McCormick, Melissa McBride and the late George W. McCormick; the dear grandmother of Matthew Yingling, R.J. Perrucci, Megan Killen, Julie Perrucci, Daniel Nardulli, Nate Nardulli, Sarah Koch and Annabel Koch.
She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Austin Perrucci, Haleigh Perrucci and Kennedy Killen.
VOGEL - Services will be private for Judith A. Vogel, who died Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Arrangements were handled by Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bakerstown.
Donations can be made to the Lighthouse Foundation, P.O. Box 366, Bakerstown, PA 15007.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 29, 2019