Judith A. "Judy" Vogel

Judith A. Vogel, 77, of Valencia died at home surrounded by family on Tuesday.
Judy was a longtime cook for the Lighthouse Foundation from its earliest days, was an avid reader, and loved talking to and meeting people. Most of all, she was a proud mother and grandmother and loved being with her family.
Judy was the beloved wife for 58 years of Paul A. Vogel; the loving mother of Melissa Vogel and the late Sally Nardulli and Melissa Vogel; the sister of Charles McCormick, Erwood "Duck" McCormick, Melissa McBride and the late George W. McCormick; the dear grandmother of Matthew Yingling, R.J. Perrucci, Megan Killen, Julie Perrucci, Daniel Nardulli, Nate Nardulli, Sarah Koch and Annabel Koch.
She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Austin Perrucci, Haleigh Perrucci and Kennedy Killen.
VOGEL - Services will be private for Judith A. Vogel, who died Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Arrangements were handled by Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bakerstown.
Donations can be made to the Lighthouse Foundation, P.O. Box 366, Bakerstown, PA 15007.
Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 29, 2019
Bakerstown, PA   (724) 443-1505
