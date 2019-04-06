Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Judith Ann (Braddock) Herbe, 71, of Cranberry Township passed away on Thursday.

Born on Dec. 10, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Alma Ruth McGuire and William R. Braddock.

Judy enjoyed a long career with the Seneca Valley School District, first at Haine Elementary School and then at Seneca Valley High School.

She was an avid Penguins hockey fan as well as a Steelers fan.

She will be sadly missed by friends and family.

Judy was the beloved wife of Ronald Herbe for over 50 years; the loving mother of Jason Herbe and Kevin (Germaine) Herbe; the proud grandmother of Ayden Herbe and Deklen Herbe; dear sister of Virginia (Brian) Kinsella and Michelle Weaver; and dear sister of the late Constance (Rick) Broge, William R. Braddock Jr. and Deborah Patterson.

She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

HERBE - Friends of Judith Ann (Braddock) Herbe, who died Thursday, April 4, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Monday at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME of CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township.

