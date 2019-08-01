Judith Ann (Muenz) Rupert Leeper, 77, of Adams Township, formerly of Evans City, passed away on July 22at her home following complications of ALS.
Born Aug. 13, 1941, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Raymond F. and Mildred Daube Muenz.
Judith was a school teacher and child psychologist for the Chartiers Valley School District for 30 years.
She was a member of Calvin Presbyterian Church in Zelienople.She also was a certified dog trainer and a therapy dog owner.
Surviving are her husband, Wayne Leeper, whom she married on Jan. 1, 2002; a son, Charles K. (Regina) Rupert of Springboro, Pa.; a daughter, Cheri (David) Hollenbaugh of Mercer; two stepdaughters, Jane (Jason) Bablak of Pittsburgh, and Stacey (Thomas) Buescher of Cincinnati, Ohio; and 11 grandchildren.
LEEPER - Friends of Judith Ann (Muenz) Rupert Leeper, who died Monday, July 22, 2019, are invited to a memorial service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Calvin Presbyterian Church, 415 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, with theRev. Connie Frierson officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction ofMcDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Memorials may be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053, or Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 1, 2019