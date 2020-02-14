Judith Ann Swarmer, 72, of Cabot passed away onFeb. 13, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice.
Born Aug. 26, 1947, in Harrison Township, she was the daughter of VictorGeorgicand Jennie Baycer Georgic.
Judy was retired as a registered nurse for Allegheny Valley Hospital.
She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Cabot.
She enjoyed painting, watching the Pittsburgh Penguins and Steelers, and traveling.
Surviving are her daughter, Holly (Jon) Swarmer of Butler; her sister, Marlene (Ronald) Zabinski of Gibsonia; and four grandchildren, Reanna, Amber, Oliver and Benjamin.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
SWARMER - There will be no visitation for Judith Ann Swarmer, who died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturdayat St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church,315 Stoney Hollow Road, Cabot, with the Rev. Ward Stakem officiating.
Interment will follow in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery.
Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 14, 2020