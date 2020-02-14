Judith Anne Datig, 66, of Butler passed away on Feb. 12, 2020, at the Chicora Medical Center.
She was born Dec. 1, 1953, in Pittsburgh, and was the daughter of the late Charles Walter Datig and the late Florence Marcove Datig.
Judith worked as a billing clerk for Butler Area Sewer Authority for 34 years.
She loved to do needle crafts and to garden.
Judith is survived by her one sister, Betty (Jim) Connal of Broad Run, Va.; one brother, George Datig of Butler; one niece, Amy (Dominic Carvella) Ripton of Gaithersburg, Md.; two nephews, David (Tchula) Ripton of Ashburn, Va., and Andrew (Margaret Pecosa) Connal of Washington, D.C.; one great-niece, Talia Ripton; and numerous cousins.
DATIG - As per her wishes, there will be no public visitation or services for Judith Anne Datig, who died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
Arrangements were handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 14, 2020