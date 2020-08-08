Judith "Judy" Diane Campbell, 76, of Ocean Pines, Md., passed away peacefully Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Catered Living.
Born in Mobile, Ala., she was the oldest child of the late Wilmer J. Geibel and Lucille Oswald Geibel.
Judy grew up in Butler. In 1961, she graduated from Butler Senior High School.
A few years later, she started a family with Gary Campbell. They had two boys, Greg and Brian, whom she loved dearly. She stayed at home to raise them and enjoyed every minute with them. You could always find her at any of their games and other activities.
As the boys got older, she started her own career. She worked for the Butler Eagle, Smith's Flower Shop, Geibel Funeral Home and then Armco Steel, which later became AK Steel, retiring from there after 30 years.
After retirement, she moved to Ocean Pines, Md., to be closer to her grandchildren, whom she adored. She loved spending time with them and spoiling them with her love.
She was a member of AARP Ocean Pines, Shape Ups and Ocean Liners, performing at nursing homes and child care centers. She loved line dancing and being a foster parent and volunteer to animal rescues, especially to her beloved lab and best buddy, Hoagie. She enjoyed meeting and befriending other animal owners on daily walks on Watertown Road in Ocean Pines.
Judy was well-known for her love of her nieces and nephews, whom she never forgot with a kind, sweet birthday card.
She was a lifelong and fanatic Steelers fan, who was not afraid to display numerous Steelers memorabilia in Ravens' territory.
She is survived by two sons, Greg (Lori) Campbell of Hollywood, Md., and Brian (Erika) Campbell of Berlin, Md.; her grandchildren, Taylor (Patrick Murphy) Campbell of Lusby, Md., and Cole and Jake Campbell of Berlin, Md.; her sisters, Jeanne (Rodney) Koleno, Linda (Evan) Gollan and Margaret (Jeff) Adams; her brother-in-law, Prawet (Edward) Jantharat; numerous nieces and nephews; and her special friend, Lynn (Rick) McLaren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Edward W. Geibel.
CAMPBELL - Funeral services for Judith "Judy" Diane Campbell, who died Thursday, July 30, 2020, will be held at a later date in Butler.
Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Ave., Berlin, Md.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Worcester County Maryland Humane Society, 12330 Eagles Nest Road, Berlin, MD 21811.
To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com
