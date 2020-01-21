Judith E. "Judy" Merz, 81, of Zelienople passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless.
She was born Sept. 19, 1938, in Pittsburgh, and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Ruth (Steck) Walsh.
She had been a nurse's aide at Lutheran Senior Life Community at St. John's Home in Mars for many years.
She enjoyed fishing, reading, bowling, baking, bingo, scratch off tickets and watching football games.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Merz, who died Oct. 2, 2017; her brother, Thomas Walsh; and four sisters, Edna "Bea" Hays, Arlene Roman, Jackie Beatty and Connie Keillor.
MERZ - Friends of Judith E. "Judy" Merz, who died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, will be received from noon until the time of the service at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
Private interment will be held in Butler County Memorial Park, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 21, 2020