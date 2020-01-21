Butler Eagle

Judith E. "Judy" Merz

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith E. "Judy" Merz.
Service Information
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA
16001
(724)-283-3333
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Judith E. "Judy" Merz, 81, of Zelienople passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless.
She was born Sept. 19, 1938, in Pittsburgh, and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Ruth (Steck) Walsh.
She had been a nurse's aide at Lutheran Senior Life Community at St. John's Home in Mars for many years.
She enjoyed fishing, reading, bowling, baking, bingo, scratch off tickets and watching football games.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Merz, who died Oct. 2, 2017; her brother, Thomas Walsh; and four sisters, Edna "Bea" Hays, Arlene Roman, Jackie Beatty and Connie Keillor.
MERZ - Friends of Judith E. "Judy" Merz, who died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, will be received from noon until the time of the service at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
Private interment will be held in Butler County Memorial Park, Butler.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.