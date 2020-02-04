Judith Kay Hoover, 78, of Slippery Rock passed away on Jan. 31, 2020, at her residence.
She was born June 25, 1941, in East Butler, and was the daughter of the late Willis Marshall Selfridge and the late Louise Caroline Lang.
Judith was a homemaker.
She was a member of Muddy Creek Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
Judith is survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry George Hoover, whom she married on Nov. 20, 1965, and who passed away on Dec. 21, 2005.
HOOVER - As per her wishes, there will be no visitation and no services for Judith Kay Hoover, who died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
Arrangements were handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
The family of Judith Kay Hoover suggests donations be made to Muddy Creek Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 341 Muddy Creek Drive, Slippery Rock, PA 16057.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 4, 2020