Judith L. Ketterer Eckenrode, 78, of Zelienople passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at home.

Born Sept. 2, 1941, in Harmony, she was the daughter of LeRoy and Ruth Ketterer, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by one son, Keith.

Judy was active in the Harmony-Zelienople United Methodist Church.

She was a homemaker for many years. She then worked at the Zelienople Area Public Library for a few years, and different jobs after that.

Judy is survived by her daughters, Lori Ruda of Hagerstown, Md., and Tami Eckenrode of Zelienople; her son, Kevin (Karen) Eckenrode of Butler; seven grandchildren, Chelsea and Tyler Felker, Heith (Jennifer) Eckenrode, Travis (Melissa) Eckenrode, Corey Eckenrode, Katrina (Kenny) Baronetski and Kayla (Josh) Wise; and eight great-grandchildren, Jordan, Emilia, Keith, Connor, Warren, Rosealine, Levi and Cora.

ECKENRODE - The family of Judith L. Ketterer Eckenrode, who died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, held a service, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at the United Methodist Church in Harmony.

Donations are welcomed at local charities and to the Zelienople Area Public Library in her name.



