Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 Service 11:00 AM Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012

Judith L. Fleming, 77, of West Sunbury passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Chicora Medical Center after a brief illness.

Born May 3, 1942, in Slippery Rock, Judith was the daughter of the late Nelson Lewis Ralston and Elizabeth Luella Rodgers.

Judith was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Butler.

She graduated from Slippery Rock High School in 1960, before embarking on a career that began in Washington, D.C., at the U.S. Department of Agriculture and included working at Slippery Rock High School, Naval Amphibious Base Little Creek (Norfolk, Va.) and Butler Area Public Library, before later transitioning to the Office of Personnel Management in Iron Mountain National Underground Storage in Boyers.

She served in a number of organizations, including the Moniteau School Board, Butler County Parks and Recreation Board, Butler County Federated Libraries Technology Committee, Clay Township Planning Commission, as well as Career Link Partners.

Her hobbies included painting, cooking, ballroom dancing and stained-glass projects.

Above all, she was a devoted wife and mother and considered her family to be her greatest accomplishment.

She is survived by her loving husband, Burton; her daughter, Stephanie of Chapel Hill, N.C.; her son, Raymond of Lexington Park, Md.; and her beloved dog, "Peanut."

FLEMING - The family of Judith L. Fleming, who died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Friday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Barbara Stoehr, pastor of Congregational Care at First United Methodist Church in Butler, officiating.



Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 18, 2020

