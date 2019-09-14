Judith L. Harbison, 78, of Cabot passed away on Sept. 13, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital.
Born May 8, 1941, in Armstrong County, she was the daughter of John Simcik and Alice Claypoole Simcik.
Judy had worked as secretary to the president for Penreco in the Butler office.
She was a member of Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church, where she had served as a Sunday school teacher.
She enjoyed babysitting and enjoyed cooking, baking and was an avid Steelers fan.
Surviving are her husband, Lee Harbison, whom she married May 29, 1965; three sisters, Janice Platt of Mercer, Joan (Russ) Wilson of Kittanning and Donna Toy of Missouri; many nieces and nephews; and her special friends, Andrew and Allison.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
HARBISON - Friends of Judith L. Harbison, who died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Doug Dorsey officiating.
Interment will follow in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019