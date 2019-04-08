Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith L. Steele. View Sign

Judith L. Steele, 76, of Butler, passed away Saturday at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Dec. 6, 1942, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Paul Perry and Goldie (Brothers) Perry.

Judith enjoyed sewing, crocheting, needlepoint and doing crossword puzzles.

Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Delbert Steele; a daughter, Darla (John) Duster of Butler; two sons, James (Tammy) Steele of Butler, and Carl (Kim) Steele of Butler; nine grandchildren;two foster grandchildren;one great grandchild;six foster great grandchildren; and two brothers, Delmer (Linda) Perry of Butler and Gary Perry of Sharon.

She waspreceded in death by two sisters and a brother.

STEELE - Friends of Judith L. Steele, who died Saturday, April 6, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Young Funeral Home,127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.

A funeral service will be held at 8 p.m.Tuesday with Pastor Matt Kail officiating.

Private burial will be inButler County Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Activity Center at Sunnyview, 107 Sunnyview Circle, Butler, PA 16001.

For more information, go to



Judith L. Steele, 76, of Butler, passed away Saturday at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.She was born Dec. 6, 1942, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Paul Perry and Goldie (Brothers) Perry.Judith enjoyed sewing, crocheting, needlepoint and doing crossword puzzles.Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Delbert Steele; a daughter, Darla (John) Duster of Butler; two sons, James (Tammy) Steele of Butler, and Carl (Kim) Steele of Butler; nine grandchildren;two foster grandchildren;one great grandchild;six foster great grandchildren; and two brothers, Delmer (Linda) Perry of Butler and Gary Perry of Sharon.She waspreceded in death by two sisters and a brother.STEELE - Friends of Judith L. Steele, who died Saturday, April 6, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Young Funeral Home,127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.A funeral service will be held at 8 p.m.Tuesday with Pastor Matt Kail officiating.Private burial will be inButler County Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Activity Center at Sunnyview, 107 Sunnyview Circle, Butler, PA 16001.For more information, go to www.youngfuneralhomes.com Funeral Home Young Funeral Home

127 West Jefferson St

Butler , PA 16001

724-283-3333 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close