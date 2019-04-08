Judith L. Steele, 76, of Butler, passed away Saturday at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Dec. 6, 1942, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Paul Perry and Goldie (Brothers) Perry.
Judith enjoyed sewing, crocheting, needlepoint and doing crossword puzzles.
Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Delbert Steele; a daughter, Darla (John) Duster of Butler; two sons, James (Tammy) Steele of Butler, and Carl (Kim) Steele of Butler; nine grandchildren;two foster grandchildren;one great grandchild;six foster great grandchildren; and two brothers, Delmer (Linda) Perry of Butler and Gary Perry of Sharon.
She waspreceded in death by two sisters and a brother.
STEELE - Friends of Judith L. Steele, who died Saturday, April 6, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Young Funeral Home,127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
A funeral service will be held at 8 p.m.Tuesday with Pastor Matt Kail officiating.
Private burial will be inButler County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Activity Center at Sunnyview, 107 Sunnyview Circle, Butler, PA 16001.
