Judith Louise Stephenson Schilling died Sept. 2, 2020, in Miamisburg, Ohio, of frontotemporal degeneration, after a long illness.
Judy was born May 8, 1940, in Cleveland, Ohio, the first child of Geraldine Edna Davis Stephenson and Thomas Harold Stephenson. She was raised in Maplewood, N.J.
She was a 1958 graduate of Columbia High School, South Orange, N.J.
Dr. Schilling was an educator for nearly 40 years at all levels of nurse education. She retired from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania in 2002, becoming an Emeritus Associate Professor of Nursing. She set up the nurse practitioner graduate program at Edinboro (1991-2002) and educated its first students. She chaired the nursing department at Butler County Community College (1976-82), then served the college as dean for institutional research (1982-90). She also taught medical-surgical nursing at Carlow College in Pittsburgh (1974-76), at Citizen's General Hospital School of Nursing in New Kensington (1966-72), and at DePaul Hospital School of Nursing, Norfolk, Va. (1963-64).
She was a member of Sigma Theta Tau honor society of nursing.
Dr. Schilling was educated at the University of Pittsburgh (Ph.D. in higher education 1987; family nurse practitioner 1994; and Master of Nursing 1974); and at Duke University, B.S. in Nursing 1962.
She married Peter Ernest Schilling on Dec. 27, 1961, at Prospect Presbyterian Church, Maplewood. He survives her.
She lived with her husband in New Kensington until 2011, when she moved to a boat at Alameda, Calif. In 2018, she returned from California to be near her family in the Dayton, Ohio area.
She is survived by her children, Donna Ginader (Kenneth) of Dayton, Ohio, and Stephen Schilling (Nicole) of Fort Thomas, Ky.
She is also survived by her sister, Sally Lynne Gibney of Maple Glen, Pa.; and her son-in-law, Rob Eccles of Carmel, Ind.
She was the grandmother of Matteline Eccles, Christopher and Caroline Buchheit, and triplets, Ava Ann, Eleanor Lynn and William Schilling.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Katherine Eccles, who died in 2016.
SCHILLING - Arrangements for Judith Louise Stephenson Schilling, who died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, are under the direction of Tobias Funeral Home, Dayton, Ohio.
