Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith M. "Judy" Rapone. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Judith M. Rapone, 88, of New Castle passed away Thursday evening at UPMC Jameson.

Born on July 18, 1930, in Hillsville, Pa. she was the daughter of the late Louis and Rose Macri Commisso.

On May 29, 1952, Judy married her beloved husband, Nicholas G. Rapone, who survives at home.

She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Church.

Judy had been a 1949 graduate of Bessemer High School.

Judy had worked at Kmart for over 35 years before she retired.

Judy enjoyed visiting casinos, dancing and cooking for her family. She was famous for her Thursday macaroni nights. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with family, especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Judy is survived by her children, Sheryl (Thomas) Skowronski of New Castle, Nicholas G. Rapone Jr. of Tampa, Fla., Richard (Lynda) Rapone of New Castle, and Michael (Ann Marie) Rapone of New Castle; her brother, Joseph Commisso of Kingman, Ariz.; her grandchildren, Kelly (Tim) McGrath of Stowe, Ohio, T.J. (Amanda) Skowronski of Woodbridge, Va., Johanna Rapone of Wilmington, Del., Katie Rapone of New Castle, Jillian (Paul) Savaet of New Middleton, Ohio, Marissa (Albert) Bruckner of Richmond, Va., Kyle Rapone of Los Angeles, Calif., Spenser Rapone of New York City, Isabella Rapone of New Castle, Sophia Rapone of New Castle, Angelene Rapone of New Castle, and Christina Rapone of New Castle; and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her grandson, Nicholas J. Rapone; her sister, Teressa Cossentino; and her brother, Rocco Commisso.

RAPONE - Visitation for Judith M. Rapone, who died Thursday, June 6, 2019, will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Ed & Don DeCarbo Funeral Home and Crematory, 941 South Mill St., New Castle.

A procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Monday for a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Church. Father Victor Molka Jr. will officiate.

Burial will be in Parkside Cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at



Judith M. Rapone, 88, of New Castle passed away Thursday evening at UPMC Jameson.Born on July 18, 1930, in Hillsville, Pa. she was the daughter of the late Louis and Rose Macri Commisso.On May 29, 1952, Judy married her beloved husband, Nicholas G. Rapone, who survives at home.She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Church.Judy had been a 1949 graduate of Bessemer High School.Judy had worked at Kmart for over 35 years before she retired.Judy enjoyed visiting casinos, dancing and cooking for her family. She was famous for her Thursday macaroni nights. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with family, especially her grandchildren.In addition to her husband, Judy is survived by her children, Sheryl (Thomas) Skowronski of New Castle, Nicholas G. Rapone Jr. of Tampa, Fla., Richard (Lynda) Rapone of New Castle, and Michael (Ann Marie) Rapone of New Castle; her brother, Joseph Commisso of Kingman, Ariz.; her grandchildren, Kelly (Tim) McGrath of Stowe, Ohio, T.J. (Amanda) Skowronski of Woodbridge, Va., Johanna Rapone of Wilmington, Del., Katie Rapone of New Castle, Jillian (Paul) Savaet of New Middleton, Ohio, Marissa (Albert) Bruckner of Richmond, Va., Kyle Rapone of Los Angeles, Calif., Spenser Rapone of New York City, Isabella Rapone of New Castle, Sophia Rapone of New Castle, Angelene Rapone of New Castle, and Christina Rapone of New Castle; and nine great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her grandson, Nicholas J. Rapone; her sister, Teressa Cossentino; and her brother, Rocco Commisso.RAPONE - Visitation for Judith M. Rapone, who died Thursday, June 6, 2019, will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Ed & Don DeCarbo Funeral Home and Crematory, 941 South Mill St., New Castle.A procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Monday for a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Church. Father Victor Molka Jr. will officiate.Burial will be in Parkside Cemetery.Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.decarbofunerlhome.com Published in Butler Eagle from June 8 to June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close