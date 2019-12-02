Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith N. Wright. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Send Flowers Obituary

Judith N. Wright, 77, of Butler, passed away the morning of Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born Aug. 15, 1942, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Wallace Hays and Irene (Suchonic) Hays.

She worked at Montgomery Ward for 27 years and was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.

She made porcelain dolls and enjoyed crafts, ceramics, cross stitch, spending time with her grandchildren and spoiling her dog, Benji.

Her family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Fairwinds Manor for their loving care.

Surviving are her husband, Harry F. Wright, whom she married Dec. 28, 1963; two daughters, Sherie (Jeff) Morrison and Shana (Mike) Sutej, both of Saxonburg; one son, Keith Wright of Butler; two grandchildren, Sabrina Sutej and Paul Sutej; one brother, Wallace J. "Buz" Hays of Renfrew; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret "Peg" Brennen.

WRIGHT - Friends of Judith N. Wright, who died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 East Cunningham St., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 North McKean St., Butler.

Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of Calvary Cemetery.

St. Paul's Catholic Women and Christian Mothers will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church to recite the rosary.

