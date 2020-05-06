Judith "Judi" Synan Vano, 72, of Emlenton passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice.
She was born in March of 1948, in Pittsburgh, and was the daughter of the late Bartholomew Synan and LaVerne Synan.
She was the loving sister of James (LaVerne), William (Barbara) and Daniel (Crisey) Synan.
Judi is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and her loving family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Judi was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Vano, who passed away in 2012; and her brothers, Jackie, Charles and David Synan.
She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
VANO - Services will be held privately for Judith "Judi" Synan Vano, who died Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Arrangements were handled by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.
She was born in March of 1948, in Pittsburgh, and was the daughter of the late Bartholomew Synan and LaVerne Synan.
She was the loving sister of James (LaVerne), William (Barbara) and Daniel (Crisey) Synan.
Judi is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and her loving family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Judi was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Vano, who passed away in 2012; and her brothers, Jackie, Charles and David Synan.
She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
VANO - Services will be held privately for Judith "Judi" Synan Vano, who died Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Arrangements were handled by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 6, 2020.