Judy A. Bowser, 79, of Butler passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 13, 1940, in Tyrone, Pa., and was the daughter of the late George Beals and Dorothy Cupp Beals.
Judy worked as a dispatcher for the Butler County 911 Center, retiring in 1999, and then she went to work for the Butler Township Police Department.
She was a member of Hill United Presbyterian Church, where she served as a deacon.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and playing cards and shopping.
She is survived by one son, Terry L. Beals of Butler; one grandson, Brian M. (Rachel) Beals of Butler; one granddaughter, Crystal J. (Travis) Keene of Butler; four great-grandchildren, Addison, Finnigan, Lincoln and Emilia; two brothers, Steve (Connie) Beals of Tyrone, Pa., and Jimmy Beals of Tyrone, Pa.; one sister, Debi (Denny) Watson of Tyrone, Pa.; and a number nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald L. Bowser, whom she married Sept. 23, 1961, and who passed away Feb. 14, 2019; and one brother, George Beals Jr.
BOWSER - Friends of Judy A. Bowser, who died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Leigh Benish of Hill United Presbyterian Church officiating.
Burial will take place in Butler County Memorial Park.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 18, 2019