Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy A. Bowser. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Send Flowers Obituary

Judy A. Bowser, 79, of Butler passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at her residence.

She was born Sept. 13, 1940, in Tyrone, Pa., and was the daughter of the late George Beals and Dorothy Cupp Beals.

Judy worked as a dispatcher for the Butler County 911 Center, retiring in 1999, and then she went to work for the Butler Township Police Department.

She was a member of Hill United Presbyterian Church, where she served as a deacon.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and playing cards and shopping.

She is survived by one son, Terry L. Beals of Butler; one grandson, Brian M. (Rachel) Beals of Butler; one granddaughter, Crystal J. (Travis) Keene of Butler; four great-grandchildren, Addison, Finnigan, Lincoln and Emilia; two brothers, Steve (Connie) Beals of Tyrone, Pa., and Jimmy Beals of Tyrone, Pa.; one sister, Debi (Denny) Watson of Tyrone, Pa.; and a number nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald L. Bowser, whom she married Sept. 23, 1961, and who passed away Feb. 14, 2019; and one brother, George Beals Jr.

BOWSER - Friends of Judy A. Bowser, who died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Leigh Benish of Hill United Presbyterian Church officiating.

Burial will take place in Butler County Memorial Park.

Online condolences can be given at



Judy A. Bowser, 79, of Butler passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at her residence.She was born Sept. 13, 1940, in Tyrone, Pa., and was the daughter of the late George Beals and Dorothy Cupp Beals.Judy worked as a dispatcher for the Butler County 911 Center, retiring in 1999, and then she went to work for the Butler Township Police Department.She was a member of Hill United Presbyterian Church, where she served as a deacon.She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and playing cards and shopping.She is survived by one son, Terry L. Beals of Butler; one grandson, Brian M. (Rachel) Beals of Butler; one granddaughter, Crystal J. (Travis) Keene of Butler; four great-grandchildren, Addison, Finnigan, Lincoln and Emilia; two brothers, Steve (Connie) Beals of Tyrone, Pa., and Jimmy Beals of Tyrone, Pa.; one sister, Debi (Denny) Watson of Tyrone, Pa.; and a number nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald L. Bowser, whom she married Sept. 23, 1961, and who passed away Feb. 14, 2019; and one brother, George Beals Jr.BOWSER - Friends of Judy A. Bowser, who died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Leigh Benish of Hill United Presbyterian Church officiating.Burial will take place in Butler County Memorial Park.Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close