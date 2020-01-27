Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Isherwood. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Judith Challis Murphy Isherwood was born on Jan. 26, 1943, in Pittsburgh. She was the first child of Albert Jay "Bud" Murphy of Sewickley, and Betty Murphy of Butler.

At the time of her birth, her father worked on the Manhattan Project and her mother, Betty cared for her. After the war, the family settled in a house on Gaywood Drive. Her father took a position at Westinghouse and they became active in Sixth Presbyterian Church in Squirrel Hill.

Judy graduated from Penn Hills High School in 1961, and then went to finishing school at Southern Seminary Women's College in Buena Vista, Va. It was at Penn Hills High School that Judy first met her future husband, Jack. The couple began dating while Judy worked as a waitress at the Chautauqua Institution, where the Murphy's went for summer vacations. On Aug. 9, 1963, Judy and Jack married and they had their first apartment in Shadyside.

Her family always came first and she treasured her children. In May 1964, Judy gave birth to her first son, James Jay Isherwood, and 15 months later, her second, John Stanley Isherwood.

While her husband established a career with Pittsburgh Brewing Co., Judy unflinchingly devoted herself to motherhood and raised her two children with constant attention and devotion. Over the next 18 years, the couple moved many times, as Jack worked his way up the corporate ladder. Between 1973 and 1989, they lived in Penn Hills, Gibsonia, Willoughby, Ohio, Fort Thomas, Ky., and La Crosse, Wis., before settling in Sewickley. In each place, Judy made a welcoming home and handled all of the day-to-day logistics of family life.

When her first two children were in their teenage years, Judy went to the Hixson School of Floral Design in Cleveland, Ohio, where she became a master floral designer. In 1978, Judy was delighted to welcome a third son, Ian Andrew Isherwood.

Wherever Judy lived, she made an elegant home. Known for her eclectic but good taste, she relished in entertaining and homemaking, seeing it as an extension of her febrile, artistic and creative mind. She loved to host and fretted upon the comfort of her guests. She put her restless energy into pleasing those around her and believed strongly that the best hosts were those who accommodated every whim of their guests. No person was wont of food, drink or conversation at her home and she had an archaic sense of grace and manners.

She raised her children with knowledge of and appreciation for, both flair and aesthetic. Judy loved dressing up and never turned down a chance to be social.

She loved dogs, particularly toy poodles, and adored children. All who met her remembered Judy's spirit, energy and ever-present creativity.

In addition to being a hospitable and generous host, Judy was an active participant in the many communities where the Isherwoods lived. She was a devout Presbyterian and was involved in the church throughout her life, becoming an elder of the Presbyterian Church of Sewickley.

She was a member of numerous garden clubs, most recently, the Village Garden Club of Sewickley. She was a board member of the care facility Friendship House. She was also a lifelong sister of the women's organization, PEO.

She is survived by her husband, Jack Isherwood; her brother, Albert Jay Murphy III; her sons, James, John and Ian Isherwood; her daughters-in-law, Izumi, Katherine and Sam Isherwood.

She is also survived by three grandsons, Len, Jack and Henry Isherwood, whom she loved dearly.

She is remembered by all who knew and loved her for her spirit, devotion, hospitality and grace.

ISHERWOOD - Arrangements for Judy Isherwood, who died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, are in charge of Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, 43rd St. Chapel, Bradenton, Fla.

Gifts in Judy's name can be made to the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, Tidewell House Hospice in Sarasota, Fla., or Christ Church of Longboat Key, Fla.

Condolences may be made to



Judy Isherwood, a dignified, devoted and determined mother, wife and grandmother, died on Jan. 23, 2020, after a protracted illness. She was 76 years old and had lived a full life giving her all to her family and community.Judith Challis Murphy Isherwood was born on Jan. 26, 1943, in Pittsburgh. She was the first child of Albert Jay "Bud" Murphy of Sewickley, and Betty Murphy of Butler.At the time of her birth, her father worked on the Manhattan Project and her mother, Betty cared for her. After the war, the family settled in a house on Gaywood Drive. Her father took a position at Westinghouse and they became active in Sixth Presbyterian Church in Squirrel Hill.Judy graduated from Penn Hills High School in 1961, and then went to finishing school at Southern Seminary Women's College in Buena Vista, Va. It was at Penn Hills High School that Judy first met her future husband, Jack. The couple began dating while Judy worked as a waitress at the Chautauqua Institution, where the Murphy's went for summer vacations. On Aug. 9, 1963, Judy and Jack married and they had their first apartment in Shadyside.Her family always came first and she treasured her children. In May 1964, Judy gave birth to her first son, James Jay Isherwood, and 15 months later, her second, John Stanley Isherwood.While her husband established a career with Pittsburgh Brewing Co., Judy unflinchingly devoted herself to motherhood and raised her two children with constant attention and devotion. Over the next 18 years, the couple moved many times, as Jack worked his way up the corporate ladder. Between 1973 and 1989, they lived in Penn Hills, Gibsonia, Willoughby, Ohio, Fort Thomas, Ky., and La Crosse, Wis., before settling in Sewickley. In each place, Judy made a welcoming home and handled all of the day-to-day logistics of family life.When her first two children were in their teenage years, Judy went to the Hixson School of Floral Design in Cleveland, Ohio, where she became a master floral designer. In 1978, Judy was delighted to welcome a third son, Ian Andrew Isherwood.Wherever Judy lived, she made an elegant home. Known for her eclectic but good taste, she relished in entertaining and homemaking, seeing it as an extension of her febrile, artistic and creative mind. She loved to host and fretted upon the comfort of her guests. She put her restless energy into pleasing those around her and believed strongly that the best hosts were those who accommodated every whim of their guests. No person was wont of food, drink or conversation at her home and she had an archaic sense of grace and manners.She raised her children with knowledge of and appreciation for, both flair and aesthetic. Judy loved dressing up and never turned down a chance to be social.She loved dogs, particularly toy poodles, and adored children. All who met her remembered Judy's spirit, energy and ever-present creativity.In addition to being a hospitable and generous host, Judy was an active participant in the many communities where the Isherwoods lived. She was a devout Presbyterian and was involved in the church throughout her life, becoming an elder of the Presbyterian Church of Sewickley.She was a member of numerous garden clubs, most recently, the Village Garden Club of Sewickley. She was a board member of the care facility Friendship House. She was also a lifelong sister of the women's organization, PEO.She is survived by her husband, Jack Isherwood; her brother, Albert Jay Murphy III; her sons, James, John and Ian Isherwood; her daughters-in-law, Izumi, Katherine and Sam Isherwood.She is also survived by three grandsons, Len, Jack and Henry Isherwood, whom she loved dearly.She is remembered by all who knew and loved her for her spirit, devotion, hospitality and grace.ISHERWOOD - Arrangements for Judy Isherwood, who died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, are in charge of Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, 43rd St. Chapel, Bradenton, Fla.Gifts in Judy's name can be made to the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, Tidewell House Hospice in Sarasota, Fla., or Christ Church of Longboat Key, Fla.Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close