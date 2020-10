Julie A. Mackay, 52, of Buffalo Township passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital.Mackay - Family and friends of Julie A. Mackay, who died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Dennis J. Daugherty Funeral Home, 324 Fourth St., Freeport.Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.To express online condolences visit www.daughertyfh.com