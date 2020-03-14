Julie Anne Fudoli, 65, of Butler passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at her residence.
Born March 24, 1954, in Whitefish Bay, Wis., she was a daughter of Stefi Weinburger Piekarski and the late the Julian Piekarski.
She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church.
Julie spent many years in Chicago, where she was a musician and a dancer.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Fudoli; her mother, Stefi Piekarski of Milwaukee, Wis.; two stepchildren, Elisa Fudoli-Ochoa and her husband, Daniel, of Berwyn, Ill., and Anthony Fudoli and his wife, Sharon, of Venice, Fla.; two sisters, Nancy Sachs and Mary Baker, both of Milwaukee; two brothers, Jaime Piekarski and his wife, Katherine, of Chicago, and Robbie Piekarski and his wife, Kate, of Milwaukee; four step-grandchildren, Taylor and Logan Ochoa and Anthony and Alyssa Fudoli; and one aunt, Marty Gresson, of West Bend, Wis.
FUDOLI - There is no visitation for Julie Anne Fudoli, who died Friday, March 13, 2020.
A graveside blessing service will be held at noon Wednesday at St. Michael's Cemetery, Butler.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.
Published in Butler Eagle from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020