Julie Elaine (Regis) Rucker, 48, of Plant City, Fla., formerly of Slippery Rock, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
She was born on March 30, 1972, in Butler, and was the daughter of Cynthia (Rodger) Regis and the late Donald Regis Jr.
Julie graduated from Moniteau High School in 1990.
She loved spending time with her family and traveling, but most of all enjoyed being a full-time mother and wife.
Julie is survived by her husband, Josh Rucker; her children, Danika (Green) Barone and Ryan Green; her mother, Cynthia; and her siblings, Angie (Regis) Wolfe and Donald Regis III.
She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Regis Jr.
RUCKER - A memorial service to celebrate the life of Julie Elaine (Regis) Rucker, who died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, will be held at City Pointe Church in Florida.
Arrangements are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


Published in Butler Eagle from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
