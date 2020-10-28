On Oct. 13, 2020, Julie Howar (Milanick), OTR/L, CWA, CWT and CES, of Potomac, Md., formerly of Harmony, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Julie lived a remarkable life in her 62 years. She was a top student, talented cheerleader and synchronized swimmer, and active in many clubs.
After graduating from Elizabethtown College, Julie moved to the Washington, D.C. area to follow her passion for helping others as an occupational therapist.
A natural leader, she decided to open her own physical therapy and industrial rehabilitation business with her husband, which grew to be the largest of its kind in the D.C. Metro area.
She contributed to multiple professional publications and had served on boards such as the Maryland Joint Task Force and the Chesapeake Association of Rehabilitation Professionals in the private sector.
Julie touched many lives as a dear friend, mentor, sponsor, public speaker, therapist and CEO. She loved sailing in Annapolis, attending concerts and exploring historical architecture. She was at her happiest on the water and wearing the perfect shade of blue. Above all, Julie's greatest life's joy was being a devoted mother to her four children.
Julie sadly leaves behind her mother, Ruth; her brothers, Mark, Jay and John; her children, Alexander, Christopher, Alysha (Max) and Jonathan; her granddaughter, Ava (daughter of Max and Alysha); and many cousins, nieces and nephews, foster siblings and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Alexander; her former husband, Raymond; and her dear friends, Jayne and Dirk.
HOWAR - In her honor, a viewing for Julie Howar, who died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. and a service will follow from 11 a.m. until noon Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Christ Episcopal Church in Rockville, Md. for a maximum of 50 people.
In consideration of gathering restrictions, a livestream option will be established.
All are welcome to attend her burial at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Parklawn Cemetery in Rockville, Md.
Arrangements are under the direction of Robert A. Pumphrey Funeral Home, Bethesda, Md.
Julie adored children and wished that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in hopes that no child would have to go through the tribulations of cancer.
