1/1
Julie Lascuola
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julie Lascuola, 37, of Butler passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

She was born March 3, 1983, in Butler, to James and Wendy Lascuola.

Julie was known for being selfless and giving. She loved the holidays, especially Christmas.

Julie enjoyed the news, videos, and watching "Judge Judy," but above all else, she loved spending time with her kids, family and friends.

Julie was the loving mother of Emily and Ethan Andre; and the sister of James Lascuola Jr., Angela Lascuola and Laurie Crawford.

Julie is also survived by numerous aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews; her cousins; and her special friend, Bryan Leonard.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Shayne Roll; four grandparents; her uncle, Larry Roll; and her aunt, Wanda Farren.

LASCUOLA - Friends of Julie Lascuola, who died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.

Her prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home.

Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4042
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved