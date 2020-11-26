Julie Lascuola, 37, of Butler passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.
She was born March 3, 1983, in Butler, to James and Wendy Lascuola.
Julie was known for being selfless and giving. She loved the holidays, especially Christmas.
Julie enjoyed the news, videos, and watching "Judge Judy," but above all else, she loved spending time with her kids, family and friends.
Julie was the loving mother of Emily and Ethan Andre; and the sister of James Lascuola Jr., Angela Lascuola and Laurie Crawford.
Julie is also survived by numerous aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews; her cousins; and her special friend, Bryan Leonard.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Shayne Roll; four grandparents; her uncle, Larry Roll; and her aunt, Wanda Farren.
LASCUOLA - Friends of Julie Lascuola, who died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Her prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home.
