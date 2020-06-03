Julius Soltesz
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Julius's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julius Soltesz passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of the late Gloria E. Soltesz (Leonard); the dearest father of Amy (Jeff Dillinger) Hamilton and the late Joel Christopher Soltesz; the grandfather of Julie (Joe) Mauck and Jeramy (Heather Brown) Hamilton; and he was our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Mr. Soltesz was a graduate of Penn State University and was an aeronautical engineer.
He served in the U.S. Air Force.
He had worked for several defense contractors, loved his wife and family, and was a man of strong faith.
He loved his Penn State Nittany Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers. Julius also loved animals.
SOLTESZ - No services for Julius Soltesz, who died Monday, May 25, 2020, will be held at this time due to COVID-19 concerns.
Arrangements were handled by Colliers Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh Blvd., Saint Ann, Mo.
Memorial contributions may be given to Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Mo.
Please visit www.colliersfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
COLLIER'S FUNERAL HOME
3400 NORTH LINDBERGH BLVD
Saint Ann, MO 63074-2103
(314) 298-1212
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 1, 2020
Sending my deepest sympathy and prayers Amy to you and your family
Beth Harper
Friend
June 1, 2020
What a kind and wonderful friend. He will be missed but is back with Gloria. Cherish all the wonderful memories that we have of him. Love to all of you.
Margie Dodds
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved