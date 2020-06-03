Julius Soltesz passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of the late Gloria E. Soltesz (Leonard); the dearest father of Amy (Jeff Dillinger) Hamilton and the late Joel Christopher Soltesz; the grandfather of Julie (Joe) Mauck and Jeramy (Heather Brown) Hamilton; and he was our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Mr. Soltesz was a graduate of Penn State University and was an aeronautical engineer.
He served in the U.S. Air Force.
He had worked for several defense contractors, loved his wife and family, and was a man of strong faith.
He loved his Penn State Nittany Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers. Julius also loved animals.
SOLTESZ - No services for Julius Soltesz, who died Monday, May 25, 2020, will be held at this time due to COVID-19 concerns.
Arrangements were handled by Colliers Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh Blvd., Saint Ann, Mo.
Memorial contributions may be given to Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Mo.

Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 3, 2020.