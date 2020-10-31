June Hazlett Byers of Summerville, S.C., passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at 11:15 a.m. at her home.
June was born in Tarentum, and graduated from Tarentum High School after which she accepted a position at Gulf Oil of Pittsburgh. Her career took her to Houston, Texas, with Chevron. Eventually she became the general manager of Oakbrook Towers Senior Home in Summerville before her retirement.
June, affectionately known as Junie, leaves behind her older sister, Louise who currently lives in Highpoint, N.C.; her sister, Louise Heston and family, Gayle Heston, Ashley Mayberry, and Jim Mayberry; her niece and family, Michelle Gomez, Tony Gomez, and Barron Gomez; and her nephew, Michael Tomayko and his family, Lindsey Tomayko and Kaleia Walsh.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas F. Byers, who passed away in 2011; and her younger sister, Helen Tomayko who passed away February of 2019.
BYERS - Friends of June Hazlett Byers, who died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, will be received from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at FOX FUNERAL HOME, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
A funeral service will be held from 6:30 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the funeral home with the Pastor Robert J. Henry of Bull Creek Presbyterian Church officiating.
Interment will be held at the Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.
For more information, please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com
.