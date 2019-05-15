June J. Fischer, 93, of Butler passed away on Friday at Sugar Creek Rest.
Born April 5, 1926, in York, Neb., she was the daughter of the late Roy O. and Hazel M. Cooper Anderson.
She was a homemaker.
June was a former member of Holy Sepulcher Roman Catholic Church.
She belonged to the National Square Dance Campers Association.
She is survived by six sons, David G. Fischer and his wife, Cindy, of Fenelton, Robert C. Fischer and his wife, Linda, of Fenelton, Donald L. Fischer and his wife, Maria, of Butler, Steven S. Fischer and his wife, Sherry, of Ford City, James R. Fischer and his wife, Ginny, of Fenelton, and Dale C. Fischer and his wife, Paula, of Florida; two daughters, Mary Jean Grooms and her husband, Thomas, of Dayton, Pa., and Katherine Weleski and her husband, Robert, of Cabot; one brother, Larry Anderson of Omaha, Neb.; and one sister, Norma Vorce, of Tallahassee, Fla.
June is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl A. "Bud" Fischer, who passed away Feb. 3, 2006; one sister; and one brother.
FISCHER - Private funeral services were held Tuesday for June J. Fischer, who died Friday, May 10, 2019.
Burial took place in St. Mary's Cemetery, Herman.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 15, 2019