June N. Spithaler, 98, of Adams Township, passed away Monday morning, June 8, 2020, at Concordia of Cabot.
Born in Pittsburgh, on Nov. 25, 1921, she was the daughter of the late James and Florence Loeffler Nagel.
June was a member of Mars Alliance Church, now Lifepointe Alliance Church, where she was the Sunday school treasurer and the missionary treasurer for over 25 years.
Most important in her life was the time she spent with her beloved family and her precious great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband, Glenn Spithaler, whom she married on Aug. 22, 1953; a daughter, Colleen Stephan (Clete); and a son, Martin Spithaler (Barbara), both of Middlesex Township; her grandchildren, Adam Spithaler (Jamie), Grant Spithaler, Janelle Hilscher (Jay), and Ryan Stephan (Stephanie); and her great-grandchildren, Isaac, Amelia, Levi, Evelyn, Reid, Aria and Ethan.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, James, William and Dale Nagel and Sara Yoder.
SPITHALER - Friends of June N. Spithaler, who died Monday, June 8, 2020, will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Lifepointe Alliance Church, 997 Route 228, Mars.
Services will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Paul Cope, officiating.
Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Warrendale.
Memorials may be made to Lifepointe Alliance Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 9, 2020.