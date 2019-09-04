Butler Eagle

June Walowen (1936 - 2019)
Service Information
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA
16001
(724)-283-3333
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
8:00 PM
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
View Map
Obituary
June Walowen, 82, of Butler left to be with Jesus on Sunday at her home.
June was born on Dec. 30, 1936, in Ocean City, Md., and was the daughter of the late Levin Randell and Sally Ann (Bradford) Jarman.
On Dec. 26, 1958, she married her husband, Frank, in Accomac, Va.
June spent her whole life spreading the Gospel of Jesus. June was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church, where she had been a Sunday school teacher.
Surviving are her daughter, Tammy Walowen of Butler; her four sons, Andrew (Cindy) Walowen of Butler, Greg (Abby) Walowen of Chicora, Daniel (Jane) Walowen of Butler, and Dennis (Carol) Walowen of Petrolia; 10 grandchildren, Frank (Sarah), April (Jesse), Valerie (Tyler), Zach, Rebecca, Alyssa, Matt, Josh, Neil and Jake; and five great-grandchildren, Sam, Gabriel, Caleb, Gavin and Addy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Walowen Jr., who passed away on Jan. 19, 2012; a grandson, Robbie Montgomery; her great-grandson, Isaac Walowen; a sister; and a brother.
WALOWEN - Friends of June Walowen, who died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, will be received from 6 p.m. until the time of the service at 8 p.m. Friday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, with her pastor, Mike McDeavitt officiating.
Private burial will take place in the North Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to , 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 4, 2019
