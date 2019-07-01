Justin Alan McCall, 39, of Saxonburg, passed away on Saturday at his home.
Born Nov. 13, 1979, in Natrona Heights, he was the son of Charles McCall and Rosalyn Berasi McCall.
He worked as an electrician.
Justin enjoyed cars and motorcycles.
Surviving are his parents of Saxonburg; his daughter, Ariana McCall of Sarver; and his maternal grandmother, Helen Berasi of Saxonburg.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charles and Helen McCall; and his maternal grandfather, Santo Berasi.
MCCALL - There will be no visitation for Justin Alan McCall, who died Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 1, 2019