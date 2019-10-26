Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kameron R. Grenci. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kameron R. Shuler Grenci, 29, of Butler passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at his home.

Born Sept. 16, 1990, in Butler, he was the son of Ronald L. Grenci and Kelly J. Shuler Huba.

Kameron had recently worked for Fulena Paving and previously worked for Shield's Paving.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed playing ice hockey.

Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Kelly Shuler Huba and Eric Huba; his father, Ronald L. Grenci; his twin sister, Kaylee (Jeremy) Welter; one sister, Khloe Huba; his grandparents, Vince and Eileen Grenci, and Susan Shuler; his very special uncle, Larry Hindman; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Thomas Shuler; and an infant brother, Kaeden Huba.

GRENCI - Friends of Kameron R. Shuler Grenci, who died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

Private services will be held for his family.

