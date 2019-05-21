Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen A. Stewart. View Sign Service Information Lutton Chippewa Funeral Home Ltd 117 Blackhawk Rd Beaver Falls , PA 15010 (724)-846-4500 Send Flowers Obituary

Karen A. (Pfaff) Stewart, 80, of Slippery Rock, formerly of Economy Borough, went to meet her Lord and Savior on Sunday.

Born Oct. 20, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Annabelle (Wehr) Pfaff.

She graduated from Ambridge High School, where she met the love of her life. They married two months after her graduation and had been together ever since.

After graduating from the Rochester School of Nursing, she went on to work at the Rochester Hospital, Dixmont State Hospital and Mayview State Hospital. Her career then led her to become a state inspector for the Department of Public Welfare for 30 years. She became a state certified EMT, and volunteered with Economy Ambulance for many years.

While balancing a family and career, Karen was still very active within the community. She was a former president of the Economy Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, and was a member of the Slippery Rock Camp Ground Association, where she was a former member of their board of directors, was on the election committee, and volunteered for numerous other activities.

She and Thomas spent time in Florida, where she would be in charge of running all of the bingo events two times a week.

Karen was the matriarch of the family, and planned all of the family vacations and other family outings. She was strong-willed, independent, and sometimes a little stubborn. She was a truly devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Thomas L. Stewart; her children, Mark S. (Rosemary) Stewart and Bethann (Donald) Lane, all of Economy Borough; her grandchildren, Heather (Jim) Hall, Shannon Stewart, Donald T. Lane and Katelyn Lane; her great-granddaughter, Olivia Stewart; her sister, Cheryl (John) Kranek of New Sewickley Township; her sister-in-law, Shirley Semonik of Baden; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

STEWART - Friends of Karen A. (Pfaff) Stewart, who died Sunday, May 19, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Gabauer-Lutton Funeral Home, 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa. Pastor Chad Bailey will officiate.

Interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.

Please visit



Karen A. (Pfaff) Stewart, 80, of Slippery Rock, formerly of Economy Borough, went to meet her Lord and Savior on Sunday.Born Oct. 20, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Annabelle (Wehr) Pfaff.She graduated from Ambridge High School, where she met the love of her life. They married two months after her graduation and had been together ever since.After graduating from the Rochester School of Nursing, she went on to work at the Rochester Hospital, Dixmont State Hospital and Mayview State Hospital. Her career then led her to become a state inspector for the Department of Public Welfare for 30 years. She became a state certified EMT, and volunteered with Economy Ambulance for many years.While balancing a family and career, Karen was still very active within the community. She was a former president of the Economy Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, and was a member of the Slippery Rock Camp Ground Association, where she was a former member of their board of directors, was on the election committee, and volunteered for numerous other activities.She and Thomas spent time in Florida, where she would be in charge of running all of the bingo events two times a week.Karen was the matriarch of the family, and planned all of the family vacations and other family outings. She was strong-willed, independent, and sometimes a little stubborn. She was a truly devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Thomas L. Stewart; her children, Mark S. (Rosemary) Stewart and Bethann (Donald) Lane, all of Economy Borough; her grandchildren, Heather (Jim) Hall, Shannon Stewart, Donald T. Lane and Katelyn Lane; her great-granddaughter, Olivia Stewart; her sister, Cheryl (John) Kranek of New Sewickley Township; her sister-in-law, Shirley Semonik of Baden; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.STEWART - Friends of Karen A. (Pfaff) Stewart, who died Sunday, May 19, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Gabauer-Lutton Funeral Home, 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa. Pastor Chad Bailey will officiate.Interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.Please visit www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com Published in Butler Eagle on May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close