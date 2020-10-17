Karen Anne Dufford of Leechburg passed away Oct. 14, 2020, at her home.
Born Sept. 4, 1958, in Knob Noster, Mo., she was the daughter of Edward Dufford Sr. and Anne Behning Dufford.
Karen worked as a pet care specialist for Fetch.
Karen traveled extensively throughout the world. She enjoyed estate and yard sales, antique shopping with friends, going gambling with her mom and she dearly loved animals.
Surviving are her parents, Edward Dufford Sr. and Anne Behning Dufford of Leechburg; her son, Jeremy Finchum Dufford of Manchester, Tenn.; her daughter, Miranda Finchum of Woodbury, Tenn.; her siblings, Kevin (Nicole) Dufford of Karns City, Lynne (Byron) Maloney of Allison Park, and Edward L. (Karen) Dufford Jr. of Cabot; her significant other, Mike Moser of Williamsport, Pa.; and three grandchildren, Dakota, Tyler and Gracie.
She was joined in death by her brother, John Dufford.
DUFFORD - There will be no visitation for Karen Anne Dufford, who died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Orphans of the Storm.
