Karen Carmella Marie (Gallo) Westerman, 70, of Butler Township died at Good Samaritan Hospice surrounded by her loving family on Nov. 6, 2019, after a courageous and long-fought battle with cancer.
She was born on Dec. 9, 1948, in Butler. She was the daughter of the late James Sr. and Genevieve Gallo.
Karen worked at NexTier Bank for over 35 years.
She was also a devoted Christian and served as both an elder and a deacon at Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church.
She was known to put everyone before herself, especially family and friends. If you knew Karen, you knew Jesus, because she was always giving Him all the praise and glory to everyone she came into contact with.
She was the beloved wife of Ernie Westerman; the loving mother of Aimee (Dennis) Culbertson and Erin (Doug) Benec; the sister of Steve (Jackie) Gallo, Jim (Bernadette) Gallo, Vince (Shannon) Gallo, Donna (Russ) Caldwell and JoAnn Henry; the dear grandmother to Dylan Culbertson and Nicholas Benec; and many cherished nieces and nephews.
WESTERMAN - Family and close friends of Karen Carmella Marie (Gallo) Westerman, who died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, are asked to join together for an intimate ceremony at 7 p.m. Sunday at Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Redmond Funeral Home, 524 High St., Freeport.
To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 8, 2019