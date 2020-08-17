1/1
Karen F. Vensel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen F. Vensel, 69, of Butler, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, while under the amazing care of UPMC Shadyside Hospital.

Born June 9, 1951, in Utahville, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John Anthony and Helen Ruth Peachman Gladis.

Karen was a 1969 graduate of Butler High School.

She was employed by the Butler Area School District in the tax payroll office for many years.

She was a member of the Butler Chapter 45 of the Order of the Eastern Star, where she had served as a past worthy matron. She was a volunteer at Butler Memorial Hospital, working in the gift shop.

She loved to play volleyball, in fact that is where she and Ben met. She enjoyed bowling and served as the secretary of her bowling league. But above all else was her family and her grandchildren. Karen will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.

Karen leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 46 years, Bernard Eugene Vensel, whom she married on Dec. 8, 1973; her sons, Doug Eugene Vensel of Seattle, Wash., and Thomas John Vensel and his wife, Stacey, of Butler; her grandchildren, Cooper and Brantley Vensel; her sister, Marjorie Bezilla of Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her infant sister.

VENSEL - Friends of Karen F. Vensel, who died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

Her funeral service will be private.

Donations may be made in Karen's honor to the Shiners Hospitals for Children, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved