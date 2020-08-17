Karen F. Vensel, 69, of Butler, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, while under the amazing care of UPMC Shadyside Hospital.
Born June 9, 1951, in Utahville, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John Anthony and Helen Ruth Peachman Gladis.
Karen was a 1969 graduate of Butler High School.
She was employed by the Butler Area School District in the tax payroll office for many years.
She was a member of the Butler Chapter 45 of the Order of the Eastern Star, where she had served as a past worthy matron. She was a volunteer at Butler Memorial Hospital, working in the gift shop.
She loved to play volleyball, in fact that is where she and Ben met. She enjoyed bowling and served as the secretary of her bowling league. But above all else was her family and her grandchildren. Karen will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.
Karen leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 46 years, Bernard Eugene Vensel, whom she married on Dec. 8, 1973; her sons, Doug Eugene Vensel of Seattle, Wash., and Thomas John Vensel and his wife, Stacey, of Butler; her grandchildren, Cooper and Brantley Vensel; her sister, Marjorie Bezilla of Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her infant sister.
VENSEL - Friends of Karen F. Vensel, who died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
Her funeral service will be private.
Donations may be made in Karen's honor to the Shiners Hospitals for Children, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.