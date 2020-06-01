Karen J. Price, 71, of Buffalo Township, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, while surrounded by her family at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Karen was born in Butler, on Sept. 7, 1948, and was the daughter of the late Mary Ruth (Norman) and Clair W. "Buck" Cashdollar.
She was the widow of John J. Price, who passed away in 1997.
She attended Center United Methodist Church in Fawn Township.
She was a manager at Subway and also worked as an independent consultant selling home interiors and gifts for 10 years.
Karen was a member of the Christian Women's Club and St. Paul's Church Ladies Guild.
She enjoyed making cookies, watching scary movies, watching baseball games and playing cards with her beloved friends.
Her greatest joys were her grandchildren, she loved attending their numerous activities, and she was their biggest fan.
She will be remembered for her infectious laugh and her kind and caring heart.
You will be greatly missed, we love you Mom and Crazy Nana!
Karen is survived by her son, John (Denise) Price, of Harrison Township; her daughter, Danielle (Brian) Pomfret, of Buffalo Township; four grandchildren, Kerstyn and Kaylee Pomfret, and Benjamin and Nicholas Krason; her sister, Margaret "Peg" Aggas, of Butler; and her brother William "Bill" Cashdollar, of Corsica, Pa.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and her fur baby, Flo.
PRICE - A private family visitation will be held for Karen J. Price, who died Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Funeral services will be held in the Center United Methodist Church, with the Rev. C. Drew Myers officiating.
Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Arrangements entrusted to Redmond Funeral Home of Freeport.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association P.O. Box 15120 Chicago, Ill., 60693, American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 11454 Alexandria, Va., 22312 or Blood donations to local blood banks.
To send a condolence visit, www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 1, 2020.