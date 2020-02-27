Karen L. Duncan, 68, of Butler passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice.
She was born Oct. 20, 1951, in Pittsburgh, and was the daughter of the late Eleanor Stenger Lakeman and her late stepfather, Kenneth Lakeman.
Karen graduated from Conneaut Lake High School in 1969.
She worked as an executive assistant to the CEO of Girl Scouts of Western PA, retiring in 2013 after 23 years of service. Karen was a member of Girl Scouts of Western PA.
Karen is survived by her three daughters, Lisa Duncan of Butler, Danielle Duncan of Lexington, Ky., and Dorene (Stephen) Sommers of Fairview, Pa.; one grandchild, Malia Sommers; two brothers-in-law, Daniel Duncan of Houston, Texas, and Richard Duncan of Sharon, Pa.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her mother and stepfather, she was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Duncan, whom she married on Sept. 14, 1984, and who passed away on March 5, 2014; and one brother-in-law, David Duncan.
DUNCAN - Friends of Karen L. Duncan, who died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, will be received from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
A funeral service will follow the visitation at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. David L. West officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Girl Scouts of Western PA, 2359 Freeport Road, Kittanning, PA 16201.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 27, 2020