Karen Lee Brown of Largo, Fla., died on the morning of April 26, 2020, in her home surrounded by close family. She was 66.
She was born on June 12, 1953.
Karen is survived by her husband, Jerry Brown; two sons, Eric Brown of Pittsburgh, and Dr. Jordan (Dr. Robyn) Brown of Lexington, Ky.; one granddaughter, Mona; her stepsiblings, Holly Avery and David Wolfe; and her mother and stepfather, Jane and Norm Wolfe.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Jefferson Best.
Karen and Jerry were high school sweethearts and together, led an adventurous life that took them from their hometown of Butler, to Bremerhaven, Germany, Richmond and Columbus, Ind., and, most recently, the Tampa Bay area of Florida.
Karen, an avid reader, theatergoer, cooking enthusiast, and supporter of the performing arts, found a natural fit for her interests in her work at Viewpoint Books of Columbus, Ind., for many years, and previously in her work at other bookstores and as a choreographer for local dance productions. Her true passion, however, was her family, especially her granddaughter, Mona, who will most remember her for her steadfast love and support and for her caring and generous spirit.
BROWN - Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of the life of Karen Lee Brown, who died Sunday, April 26, 2020, will be held at a later date.
Moss Feaster Funeral Home, Clearwater, Fla., assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions can be made to the ASPCA or the Musical Theatre Guild of Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 4, 2020.