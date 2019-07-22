Karen Opal Como, 78, of Columbia Avenue, Grove City, passed away Saturday at Allegheny General Hospital.

Karen was born on Dec. 5, 1940, in Sharpsville to Harold Swartz and Thelma Hunter Swartz.

She married Frank Como Sr. and he preceded her in death on May 8, 1991.

Karen was a member of the Leesburg ECO Presbyterian Church.

She enjoyed playing dominoes and the card game "500" with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by two daughters, Lesley Ann Kilhof of Ellwood City and Joanie Ford of Slippery Rock; two brothers, Odie Swartz of Hermitage and Huey Swartz of Brookfield, Ohio; and eight grandchildren.

COMO - Visitation for Karen Opal Como, who died Saturday, July 20, 2019, will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle Street, Slippery Rock.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Jeff Hurst of the Leesburg ECO Presbyterian Church officiating.

Interment will follow at Crestview cemetery.



