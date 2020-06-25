Karen Rae Trettel, 78, of Portersville, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, following an extended illness.

She was born on Sept. 21, 1941, in Arnold, Neb., to Harold L. Clark and Reba N. Strasburg Clark.

She married the love of her life, James L. Trettel, on June 12, 1965, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 5, 1990.

She graduated from Arnold High School.

In her earlier years, Karen had been a flight attendant for United Airlines. Later, she worked in the family business, J & B Industrial Sales in Portersville.

She was a member of the Portersville Presbyterian Church.

Her greatest joy in later years was spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughter, Kara D. (Michael J.) Sayers of Portersville; her sons, James C. (Amy) Trettel of Slippery Rock, Jason E. (Kara J.) Trettel of Butler, and Justin T. (Caroline M.) Trettel of Portersville; her stepson, Jeffrey P. (Patrice M.) Trettel of Wexford; her stepdaughter, Diane M. (J. Randall) Staggers of Hampton; her grandchildren, Patrick (Kara) Trettel, Andrew (Bethany) Trettel and Daniel Trettel, Luke Staggers, Baily, Aidyn, Ethan, Owen and Leala Trettel, twins, Sadie and Cora Trettel, and Violet and Claire Sayers; and her great-grandchildren, Lydia, Emilia, and Drew Trettel.

TRETTEL - Private funeral service for Karen Rae Trettel, who died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, will be observed on Friday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock, with the Rev. James Lewis presiding.

Interment will be in Greenlawn Burial Estates.





