Karl Lee Sherman, 67, died July 27, 2020, at his home in Patton, Pa.
He was born in Butler on May 22, 1953, and was the son of the late Samuel D. Sherman and Julia Kastelan Sherman.
In 1966, the Sherman family moved to Hagerstown, Md., as the family sought to grow the family- owned machine and supply business.
Karl was a 1971 graduate of North Hagerstown High School, followed by graduating at the University of Maryland with a degree in electrical engineering.
He was an avid audiophile. During his career, he was employed at Bell Labs, Lockheed Martin, and other engineering firms pursuing his passion of electrical engineering and design.
When it came to electrical engineering, Karl was an artist at his craft. He was also an avid car enthusiast who loved working on the maintenance and restoration of his vehicles.
He is survived by his life companion, Bing Chen; his brother, Kurt T. Sherman of Hagerstown, Md.; his sisters, Kathy Thrall of Crossville, Tenn., and Clara Sherman of Dallas. He is also survived by three nephews; one niece; and three great-nieces.
SHERMAN - Private funeral services for Karl Lee Sherman, who died July 27, 2020, will be held Monday at Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, with pastor Stan Steele of St. Mark's Lutheran Church officiating.
Burial will occur at Cedar Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
Karl will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com