Katharine Anne Creese, 87, formerly of Butler, died Monday at Concordia Lutheran Home in Cabot.

She was born June 17, 1931, in New Castle, the daughter of Joseph Miller Reno and Katharine Virginia Hargrave (Reno).

She graduated from Mars High School in 1949.

She married Kenneth G. Creese on June 17, 1950, and he passed away on Nov. 20, 2015.

They had five children, Kenneth G. Creese Jr. (Cindy), Margie A. Rhoades (Shane), David C. Creese (Heidi), Linda J. Schirra and Richard W. Creese (Gayle). Katharine is also survived by seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was employed at Starr Lumber Co. in Glade Mills from 1978 until 1992.

She was a member of Middlesex Presbyterian Church.

Katharine was also an active member of the Democratic Party, including serving as a Penn Township committee woman.

CREESE - There will be a private memorial service for the family of Katharine Anne Creese, who died Monday, May 13, 2019.

You can honor Katharine's life with any charitable donation.



