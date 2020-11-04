1/1
Katherine "Kay" Barron
Katherine "Kay" Barron, 97, of Butler passed away on Nov. 2, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born March 2, 1923, in Pittsburgh, and was the daughter of the late Michael Kotula and the late Mary Danlyk Kotula.

Katherine worked as a bookkeeper.

She was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Butler.

Katherine enjoyed sewing and many crafts, and line dancing.

Surviving are her sons, William Barron Jr. of Butler, and Michael (Amy) Barron of Atlanta; one granddaughter, Sydney, and her husband, Adam Josephson, of Atlanta; a great-granddaughter, Jeri Josephson of Atlanta; a brother, John (Dawn) Kotula of Kittanning; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William F. Barron Sr., who she married on April 25, 1942, and who passed away on Dec. 18, 1988; one brother, Michael Kotula; and two sisters, Mary Kotula and Stella Mariano.

BARRON - Friends of Katherine "Kay" Barron, who died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, will be received from noon until 1 p.m. Monday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

A blessing service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with Deacon Mitch Natali officiating.

Due to COVID-19 state guidelines, visitors are required to supply and wear their own facial covering, along with maintaining social distancing. Groups are limited to 25 people.

Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
724-287-3706
